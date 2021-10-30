New York State Police on lookout for drunk drivers over Halloween weekend

New York State Police and local law enforcement have increased patrols to target impaired driving and underage drinking this Halloween weekend.

According to a news release, motorists can expect to encounter sobriety checkpoints and additional DWI patrols, and law enforcement will also be looking for motorists who are using their phones and other electronic devices while behind the wheel.

State police said that drivers should also remember to “move over” for stopped emergency and hazard vehicles stopped on the side of the road. Police will also be targeting the illegal sale of alcohol to minors through underage drinker enforcement details statewide.

“One bad decision can turn fun Halloween celebrations into a nightmare," State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen said in a statement. "Children will be out walking after dark and drivers need to exercise extreme caution. Never drink and drive. Troopers and our local law enforcement partners will be out in force making sure this Halloween is a safe one on the roads."

Police said that Halloween night can be an especially dangerous due to the high number of children and families out trick-or-treating. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that from 2015 to 2019, 126 people were killed nationwide in impaired driving fatalities on Halloween night. According to NHTSA, 41% of the motor vehicle fatalities on Halloween night involved impaired drivers.

During last year’s Halloween initiative, troopers arrested 166 people for impaired driving and issued 7,922 total tickets. Troopers also investigated 634 crashes, which resulted in one fatality.

