New York State Police plan increased DWI patrols over holiday weekend

New York State Police will increase patrols to combat drunk, impaired and reckless driving throughout this Memorial Day weekend.

According to a news release, the STOP-DWI enforcement period starts on Friday, May 22, and runs through Tuesday, May 26. State police and local law enforcement agencies will be out in force to remove impaired and reckless drivers from our highways.

Drivers can expect to see sobriety checkpoints and increased patrols. Troopers will be using both marked and unmarked vehicles as part of this crackdown in order to more easily identify motorists who are violating the law. Troopers will also conduct an underage drinking enforcement detail.

“As we take time this Memorial Day to honor those who died in service to our county, we remind motorists to make safety the top priority," State Police Superintendent Keith M. Corlett said in a statement. "If your holiday plans include alcohol, please arrange for a safe ride home. Driving impaired is a choice that often has serious and even deadly consequences. State Troopers will be highly visible this weekend, and will have zero tolerance for impaired, reckless and distracted drivers.”

State police said that on Memorial Day weekend in 2019, troopers arrested 225 people for drinking and driving, issued 13,693 total tickets, and investigated 134 personal injury crashes, which resulted in four fatalities.

