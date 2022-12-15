New York State Police to holiday motorists: Get high, get a DUI

New York State Police are participating in a national impaired driving enforcement campaign to crack down on impaired and reckless driving this holiday season.

According to a news release, the Drive High Get a DUI campaign runs from Wednesday, Dec. 14, through Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, and drivers can expect to see sobriety checkpoints along with more troopers on roadways.

In addition to the DWI checkpoints and patrols, troopers will be watching for distracted drivers, vehicle occupants who are not properly buckled up, and drivers violating the Move Over Law, which requires motorists to exercise extreme caution when passing emergency vehicles stopped in or on the side of the road. Police will also conduct underage drinker enforcement details statewide.

Police said that during last year’s crackdown, troopers arrested 522 people for DWI and issued 35,016 tickets, including 12,285 tickets for speeding, 840 for distracted driving, and 289 for the Move Over Law. State police also investigated 14 fatal crashes.

This campaigned is sponsored by the New York State STOP-DWI Foundation and funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee. The GTSC and the STOP-DWI Foundation remind motorists that their Have a Plan mobile app, is available for Apple, Android and Windows smartphones. The app enables New Yorkers to locate and call a taxi or rideshare service and program a designated driver list. It also provides information on DWI laws and penalties and provides a way to report a suspected impaired driver.

Police and their partners urge all motorists to follow these tips to prevent impaired driving:

• Before drinking, designate a sober driver.

• If you’re impaired, use a taxi or ridesharing service, call a sober friend or family member, or use public transportation.

• Use your community’s sober ride program.

• If you happen to see a drunk driver on the road, don’t hesitate to contact local law enforcement.

• If you know someone who is about to drive or ride while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to their destination safely.