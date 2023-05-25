Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The New York State Police will increase patrols to combat drunk, impaired, and reckless driving throughout this Memorial Day weekend.

According to a news release, the special enforcement period starts on Friday, May 26, and runs through Tuesday, May 30, during one of the busiest travel holidays of the year. Drivers can expect to see sobriety checkpoints and increased patrols by troopers and local law enforcement agencies.

According to the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research at the University at Albany, 237 people were killed and 4,394 were injured in drunk driving related crashes in 2022. Another 237 people were killed in drug-related crashes.

On Memorial Day weekend in 2022, troopers arrested 213 people for driving while impaired, issued 13,688 total tickets, and investigated 808 crashes, which resulted in four fatalities.

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee and the New York State STOP-DWI Foundation remind motorists that their Have a Plan mobile app (http://www.stopdwi.org/mobileapp) is available for Apple, Droid and Windows smartphones. The app enables New Yorkers to locate and call a taxi service and program a designated driver list. It also provides information on DWI laws and penalties, and a way to even report a suspected impaired driver.

“On Memorial Day, we take time to honor the brave men and women who died in service to our county, remembering the sacrifice they made for all of us," New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli said in a statement. "If your Memorial Day weekend celebrations include alcohol, remember to make safety your top priority and arrange for a safe ride home. Wear your seat belt, remain alert and above all, drive sober. Troopers will be highly visible this weekend and will have zero tolerance for impaired and reckless drivers.”