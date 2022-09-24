New York State Troopers head to Puerto Rico to assist after hurricane

A contingent of 50 New York State Troopers departed Saturday for Puerto Rico to help the island nation as it recovers from the devastation left behind in the wake of Hurricane Fiona.

According to a news release, the first wave of 50 troopers, along with 69 New Jersey State Troopers, flew out of JFK airport at about 10 a.m. bound for Luis Munoz Marin International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The flight was donated by Jet Blue Airlines.

The troopers will be assisting the Puerto Rico Police Department with traffic control and other law enforcement missions as needed, primarily in Aguadilla and Arecibo. A second group of 50 troopers will also be deployed in the coming weeks.

“New York State Troopers have always answered the call for assistance wherever it’s needed, from Louisiana in the wake of Hurricane Katrina, to our first assistance mission in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria," State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen said in a statement. "Our Troopers will be on the ground assisting our partners with the Puerto Rico Police Department with public safety and recovery efforts as long as necessary.”

“We are grateful to the team of State Troopers deploying to Puerto Rico to help keep the public safe in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona. As New Yorkers, we are always available to support others in their times of need," Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said. "DHSES and our state agency partners stand ready to assist with additional requests, as we are committed to helping Puerto Rico recover from the devastating impacts of this hurricane.”