New York state's preparations for the worst cost $686 million

The governor's office said there has been a "high level of cooperation with the companies thus far."

"We have legal recourses if it comes to that," Azzopardi said.

The fifth largest payee at $36 million, DTM Healthcare, delivered 5.7 million masks to New York, Azzopardi said.

On April 2, as the crisis neared its apex and Cuomo said help from the federal government was not enough, he encouraged businesses to pitch the state with products.

“If you have the capacity to make these products, we will purchase them, and we will pay a premium, and we will pay to convert or transition your manufacturing facility to a facility that can do this,” Cuomo said. “But, we need it, like, now, you know. We're not talking about two months, three months, four months. We need these materials now.”

“Please contact us,” Cuomo said. “We'll work with you, we'll work with you quickly, there'll be no bureaucracy, no red tape.”

Cuomo also told reporters that day that the state projected exhausting its supply of ventilators in six days. Cuomo said he did not want to buy more ventilators than necessary, which was a possibility. But he believed he had no choice.