New York STOP-DWI campaign kicking off two weeks before Labor Day weekend

New York officials said an end-of-summer traffic safety campaign aimed at stopping impaired drivers will run for more than two weeks.

The Governor's Traffic Safety Committee on Friday said that because crashes involving impaired drivers spike around Labor Day, a "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" law enforcement campaign will run from Aug. 19 through Sept. 5, in which the New York State Police and local law enforcement will be increasing patrols to target impaired driving in an effort to reduce alcohol and other drug-related traffic crashes.

Throughout this campaign, law enforcement will be stepping up patrols, and the state Thruway Authority and Department of Transportation will have variable message signs alerting motorists to the consequences of impaired driving. During the 2021 enforcement campaign, the traffic safety committee said, law enforcement throughout the state arrested 2,586 people for impaired driving and issued 94,075 tickets for other vehicle and traffic law violations such as speeding and distracted driving.

In addition to STOP-DWI, the GTSC supports training for Drug Recognition Experts, specially trained officers utilized by law enforcement when a driver appears to be impaired, but police have ruled out alcohol as the cause or sole cause of impairment.

“As you prepare your end of summer plans with family and friends, make sure you have a plan to get to your destination safely,” DMV Commissioner and GTSC Chair Mark J.F. Schroeder said in a news release. “Impaired driving is a reckless, costly, all-too-often deadly decision that puts all those sharing the road in danger. I urge all drivers and passengers to be smart and have a plan.”

“A common threat on our roads, and one we continually fight, is impaired driving," New York State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen said. "While we want everyone to enjoy the final weeks of summer, we want them to do so responsibly. If your Labor Day celebrations include alcohol, plan ahead to ensure you have a safe ride home. There’s simply no excuse to get behind the wheel if you’re impaired, and the State Police will have zero tolerance.”