New York struggling to keep up with demand for assistance filing for unemployment

The New York State Department of Labor said it has added staff, extended calling hours and beefed up its website capacity in an attempt to handle an unprecedented wave of people trying to file unemployment insurance claims.
The department on Thursday said that nearly 370,000 initial unemployment claims were filed for the week ending March 28, representing an increase of 289,000 from the 80,000 claims filed the previous week — and an increase of 2,674% from the previous year.
In a news release, the department said that it has seen a 16,000% increase in phone calls and a nearly 900% increase in web traffic, compared to a typical week. In order to address this surge, the department said that is has:
• Streamlined the claims process, automating additional processes and reducing the situations in which a filer has to call and speak with a representative
• Dedicated 700 staff to the telephone claim center, with plans to bring hundreds of additional workers on board
• Added over 20 additional servers to support the website's capacity
• Begun working with major technology companies to further improve website and call center capacity and functionality
• Extended the claim center’s hours, including adding Saturday hours
To file a claim, visit labor.ny.gov or call (888) 209-8124 from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, or 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.
People with last names starting with A-F should file their claim on Monday, last names starting with G-N should file on Tuesday, and last names starting with O-Z should file claims on Wednesday. Anyone who missed their filing day should file on Thursday, Friday or Saturday.
An online public service announcement has been created with information on how to apply for unemployment benefits and a clarification to filers that if their unemployment filing is delayed, they will still receive full unemployment benefits.
