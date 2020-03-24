New York suspends most school standardized testing due to coronavirus

New York state's elementary- and intermediate-level assessments have been canceled for the rest of the school year due to concerns on the coronavirus.
The cancellation was announced Friday in a statement from Betty A. Rosa, chancellor for the department Board of Regents and Shannon Tahoe, interim state education commissioner. The department said that while schools are shuttered across the state schools over the outbreak of the new coronavirus, also called COVID-19, it is important schools "are able to continue to focus their efforts toward local school and community needs, as they have been doing, and not be concerned about state assessments."
All Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES school districts closed earlier this month after Cayuga County declared a state of emergency, with the schools set to be closed through April 13 at the earliest. The state has applied for federal waivers for accountability, testing and reporting requirements.
"The school closures caused by Novel Coronavirus are unprecedented and so, we have to make unprecedented decisions for our students," the statement said.
The suspension applies to the state tests for grades 3-8 English language arts; grades 3-8 mathematics; fourth grade elementary-level science; eighth grade intermediate-level science; grades K-12 English as a second language achievement and alternate assessment for students with severe cognitive disabilities in grades 3-8 and high school.
The priority for the department and the Board of Regents is to "ensure that districts provide continuity of instruction for students to the greatest extent possible," the statement said.
"It is a critical component of school emergency management, as it promotes the continuation of teaching and learning and prevents learning loss while schools are closed," the statement said. "However, many considerations play a role in developing continuity of learning programs such as access and availability, type and quality of materials and the length of time that the various types of learning will require. We are working with districts now to receive and review their plans."
The department said it hopes its educators and students are well and it is thankful for the "devotion and ongoing leadership of our teachers, administrators, school board members and parents who have gone above and beyond so that students are safe and impacted as little as possible."
In a Friday memo outlining the test suspension to school administrators, Rosa and Tahoe said the state has not made a decision about the end-of-year Regents exams for high school students.
"At this time, NYSED is continuing to closely monitor the situation and will provide guidance on the Regents examinations in the near future."
