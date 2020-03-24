New York suspends most school standardized testing due to coronavirus

The priority for the department and the Board of Regents is to "ensure that districts provide continuity of instruction for students to the greatest extent possible," the statement said.

"It is a critical component of school emergency management, as it promotes the continuation of teaching and learning and prevents learning loss while schools are closed," the statement said. "However, many considerations play a role in developing continuity of learning programs such as access and availability, type and quality of materials and the length of time that the various types of learning will require. We are working with districts now to receive and review their plans."

The department said it hopes its educators and students are well and it is thankful for the "devotion and ongoing leadership of our teachers, administrators, school board members and parents who have gone above and beyond so that students are safe and impacted as little as possible."

In a Friday memo outlining the test suspension to school administrators, Rosa and Tahoe said the state has not made a decision about the end-of-year Regents exams for high school students.

"At this time, NYSED is continuing to closely monitor the situation and will provide guidance on the Regents examinations in the near future."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0