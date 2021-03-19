New York Times: Current aide accuses Cuomo of sex harassment

ALBANY — A woman who currently works in the office of Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he looked down her shirt and made suggestive remarks to her and another aide, according to a newspaper report published Friday.

Alyssa McGrath told The New York Times that Cuomo called her beautiful in Italian, referred to her and her female colleague as "mingle mamas," asked why she wasn't wearing a wedding ring and inquired about her divorce.

"He has a way of making you feel very comfortable around him, almost like you're his friend," Ms. McGrath told the newspaper. "But then you walk away from the encounter or conversation, in your head going, 'I can't believe I just had that interaction with the governor of New York.'"

McGrath is the first current aide to come forward publicly to join mounting allegations of sexual misconduct against Cuomo. His behavior with women is the subject of an investigation overseen by the state's attorney general and a separate impeachment investigation by the New York Assembly, the state's lower legislative chamber.

McGrath told The New York Times that her female colleague was the same woman the governor is accused of groping in the Executive Mansion, an allegation that was revealed in a report last week in the Times Union of Albany.