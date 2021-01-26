New York to allow instant lottery ticket delivery

ALBANY — New York regulators cleared the way Tuesday for lottery players to order scratch-off tickets on their phones as the state looks to mobile technology to increase gambling revenue.

The state Gaming Commission approved a rule to allow companies to purchase and deliver instant scratch-off tickets for customers. The maker of an app that recently began taking orders for New York lottery drawings like Mega Millions and Lotto hopes to start offering instant tickets within months.

The expansion worries some operators of stores that sell lottery tickets. But the head of the company offering the lottery app in New York and more than a half-dozen other states said it's attracting new, younger players.

"We're getting a new demographic of players," said Jackpocket CEO Pete Sullivan. "I don't think we're going to change the behavior of people like my father who go to the same corner store every day. But ... if we can provide somebody a safe alternative and a new distribution model, I think it's a win-win."

The move comes as Gov. Andrew Cuomo and state lawmakers consider proposals to authorize mobile sports betting in New York. The governor also has proposed allowing more locations to offer Quick Draw games and to allow for two Take 5 drawings a day.