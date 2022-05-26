New York to boaters: Use care to avoid spreading aquatic invasive species

As recreational boating season ramps up across New York state this weekend, officials are urging people to take the necessary steps to avoid spreading invasive species.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation on Thursday asked boaters to clean, drain and dry boats and trailers, and disinfect fishing gear before hitting the water, and said that beginning Friday, May 27, watercraft inspection stewards will be stationed at more than 225 boat launches throughout the state to educate and assist the public in cleaning their equipment.

Boat stewards are volunteers or paid members of the community who help protect the state's waters. Since 2008, the number of watercraft inspection steward programs is steadily increasing, and have been utilized in the Finger Lakes region, where invasive plants remain an ongoing threat to lakes.

The DEC said stewards provided courtesy inspections for more than 240,000 boaters in 2021 and intercepted over 14,000 aquatic invasive species, including zebra mussels, Eurasian watermilfoil, and curly leaf pondweed, which could have potentially established new populations as equipment was moved from waterbody to waterbody.

Boaters and anglers are asked to follow these steps to make sure equipment is not harboring invasive species:

• Clean mud, plants, fish, or animals from boating and fishing equipment (trailer bunks, axles, rollers, lights, transducers, license plates, motor props, tackle, waders, etc.) and discard the material in trash cans, at a disposal station, or well away from the waterbody, so it won’t get washed in during a storm.

• Drain water-holding compartments, including ballast tanks, live wells, and bilge areas, before leaving an access site.

• Dry everything thoroughly before using boats or equipment in another waterbody. Drying times can vary but a minimum of five to seven days in dry, warm conditions is recommended.

• When there’s no time to dry between uses, disinfect things with hot water that is at least 140 degrees, or visit a decontamination site.

“New York’s abundant lakes, ponds, and streams are vital to the state’s ecology and economy, which is why DEC and our partners are helping protect against the impacts of aquatic invasive species,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said in a news release. “Recreating responsibly in New York waters is a critical component for preventing the spread of invasive pests and our dedicated boat stewards will be working hard to protect New York’s waters for the benefit and enjoyment of all. I’m asking New Yorkers to follow their useful instructions to help prevent aquatic invaders.”

