New York to let COVID-19 state of emergency expire

"The Legislature bought into the disinformation pushed by the liquor stores' lobby claiming you've gotten lots of government aid and don't need more help, that alcohol to go has led to massive drunk driving, and that alcohol to go turned restaurants into liquor stores threatening the liquor stores' survival," the industry group says on its website. "In reality, there is nothing about alcohol to go that puts any liquor store at risk."

Some municipalities have already lifted their own COVID-19 states of emergency in recent days: Kingston, New York, is no longer requiring health screenings for employees and visitors, though unvaccinated individuals still have to wear a mask in city buildings.

"We expect that in-person meetings will begin to take place in the weeks ahead as our new equipment arrives and is installed," Mayor Steven Noble said in a statement.

Cuomo began lifting COVID-19 mandates in February, when New York was seeing high levels of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

In May, as the rate of new cases plummeted, he ended capacity-based restrictions for most businesses.

And last week, Cuomo lifted rules that required many types of businesses to follow cleaning and health screening protocols and ensure customers had space to stay 6 feet apart.