New York to lift curfew for casinos, cinemas -- but not bars

NEW YORK — New York state will lift its curfew next month for casinos, movie theaters and some other establishments, but closing time will still be at 11 p.m. for bars and restaurants, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday as he continued relaxing coronavirus-related restrictions.

Indoor fitness classes also can resume statewide on Monday at 33% capacity, an announcement that came hours after fitness studio owners rallied in New York City to complain about the closure of their businesses.

And the five "cluster" zones statewide — the lingering examples of a hotspot strategy the state adopted last fall — won't have special restrictions anymore as of Monday.

New York has one of the highest rates of new cases per person of any state, and cases and deaths aren't declining as quickly as in the nation as a whole, according to federal and Johns Hopkins University data.

But as a growing number of New Yorkers get vaccinated, "we are reaching the light at the end of the tunnel," said the Democratic governor, who on Wednesday became one of the roughly 4.7 million New Yorkers who have gotten at least one dose. About 2.4 million of the state's more than 19 million residents are fully vaccinated, according to the state.