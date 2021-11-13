New York to open its mass COVID-19 vaccination sites to children

New York state's mass COVID-19 vaccination sites — including the state fairgrounds near Syracuse — will soon be administering vaccines to eligible children from 5 to 11 years old.

According to a news release, the state sites will complement the availability of vaccines already being administered by a network of pediatricians, family physicians, local health departments, rural and federally qualified health centers and pharmacies.

To expedite and expand this effort, Gov. Kathy Hochul has asked the state mass vaccination sites to acquire pediatric doses and prepare to vaccinate 5 to 11 year-olds, with all 13 sites preparing to do so in the days ahead.

Following the CDC's recommendation of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children in this age group, New York State's Clinical Advisory Task Force endorsed the CDC recommendation and the state issued guidance to providers. Since that time, more than 50,000 New York children in this age group have received the first dose of the vaccine.

"Parents have been waiting for the ability to protect their young children from COVID-19, and we are doing everything we can to make that possible," Hochul said in a statement. "Since this 5 to 11 year-old age group became eligible, we have been encouraging parents to reach out to their pediatricians and local health providers to set up vaccine appointments and now I'm directing our state mass vaccination sites to open their doors to the youngest and most recently eligible New Yorkers."

The Central New York site is the Art and Home Center at the New York State Fairgrounds in Geddes, and parents and guardians can make appointments online. Additionally, parents and guardians are encouraged to contact their child's pediatrician, family physician, health centers, pharmacies or other providers for vaccination information and to schedule appointments.

Parents and guardians are also encouraged to visit the state's new website, ny.gov/VaxForKids, for information, frequently asked questions and new resources about the COVID-19 vaccine for children.

Make sure that any site or provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Additionally, the Cayuga County Health Department will begin holding clinics in school buildings for 5- to 11-year-old students, as well as a community clinic for the same age group.

The school-based clinics next week are taking place in Auburn and southern Cayuga County.

Students in Auburn's Herman Avenue and Owasco elementary schools and its junior high school can get shots on Tuesday. Clinics are set for Wednesday at Peachtown Elementary School in Aurora and Southern Cayuga Elementary School in Poplar Ridge. The health department said parents should contact the schools directly for information on registering their children.

A clinic for children is also scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 20, at the Fingerlakes Mall. Advance registration is required and can be made by visiting cayugacounty.us/health.

