New York to set minimum staffing levels for nursing homes

ALBANY — Nursing homes in New York will have to provide a minimum level of staffing under a new bill that the Democratic-led Legislature planned to pass Tuesday.

New York will require nursing homes to provide a daily average of 3.5 hours of nursing care per resident, and post information about nursing staffing levels. The bill passed the Assembly on Tuesday and then headed for debate in the Senate.

Bill sponsor and Assemblymember Aileen Gunther said Tuesday that she didn't have an estimate of how many of more than 600 nursing homes in New York fail to reach that benchmark now. The original bill called for 4.1 hours per resident.

But Gunther called the bill an important first step to getting a handle on the extent of understaffing at New York's nursing homes, which have recorded 13,800 deaths of residents with COVID-19 amid the ongoing pandemic.

Gunther and other supporters — including unions representing nurses and other health care workers — said that the pandemic has revealed the cycle of understaffing, overwhelmed workers and burnout at nursing homes in the state.

"I can tell you that by addressing these issues that we'll see a lot less burnout," Gunther, a Democrat, said.