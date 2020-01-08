Gov. Andrew Cuomo recently approved legislation requiring the state Department of State and the state Department of Taxation and Finance to study the number of women directors who serve on corporate boards doing business in New York.
Cuomo signed the legislation Dec. 30, a news release said. The legislation goes into effect 180 days after Cuomo signed it.
"From new pay equity laws to strongest-in-the-nation sexual harassment policies, New York is leading the fight for gender equality in the workplace — but our work won't be done until women are better represented at the highest levels of organizations," Cuomo said in the news release. "This new study will help shed light on the problem and guide the development of new policies to ensure more women have a seat at the proverbial table."
The legislation called for the study to include "the number of women directors, total number of directors that constitute boards of directors, analysis of the change in number of women directors from previous years and the aggregate percentage of women directors on all board," the news release said. The study is set for publication no later than Feb. 1, 2022.
"Women's lack of representation in the board room is a persistent problem that has far-reaching implications for employees and consumers. Among other things, data shows that companies with less than three women on their board perform worse financially. New York is home to some of the world's largest and most influential corporations, so what we do here reverberates far beyond our borders," Sen. Liz Krueger said in the news release. "This bill takes an important step toward getting the information we need to bring this problem into the light. I thank the governor for signing it today, and keeping New York at the forefront of the fight for diversity and inclusion."