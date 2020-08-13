New York unemployment fraud in 5 months exceeds past 10 years combined

Officials in New York said that the increase in applications for unemployment insurance during the coronavirus pandemic has been matched by an enormous increase in thieves filing fraudulent claims.
The state Department of Labor of Thursday said that since mid-March it has intervened to stop more than 42,000 fraudulent claims worth more than $1 billion — more than the total number of fraud claims it has referred to federal prosecutors in the past 10 years combined.
Fraudsters, the labor department said, are using real New Yorkers’ identities — likely stolen during previous data breaches involving institutions like banks, insurance companies, and major employers — to file fraudulent claims and illegally collect benefits in the name of individuals who are not unemployed.
“Unfortunately, we have to fight unemployment fraud every day — not just during pandemics — but attempting to defraud the government during a global public health emergency when millions are filing legitimate claims for benefits is particularly shameful," state Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said in a news release. "These scammers have been stealing hardworking New Yorkers’ identities for years waiting to strike, but we will not let them succeed."
Unemployment insurance fraud rings often target New Yorkers who are employed and not collecting unemployment benefits because those individuals are less likely to have an active claim that would prevent the criminals from filing a fraudulent claim. Employees working in health care, education, government, and non-profits have been particularly impacted and should remain especially vigilant, the labor department said.
The department said that anyone who has received an official communication about unemployment benefits — like a monetary determination letter — but did not apply for unemployment benefits, should report it to the department of labor.
