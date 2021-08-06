New York unveils new NASCAR license plates at Watkins Glen

Race fans now have even more options for custom NASCAR license plates in New York.

The state Department of Motor Vehicles on Friday unveiled two new custom NASCAR license plates and a redesigned Martin Truex Jr. plate, featuring his new number, 19, at the start of the Go Bowling at the Glen NASCAR race weekend at Watkins Glen International.

“We are excited to unveil these plates at this world-class event at the Glen, which was voted the best NASCAR racetrack in the entire country four times in the last six years, according to USA Today,” DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder said in a news release. "Custom plates are just one way fans can show their pride for their favorite sport or driver.”

Fans can see the new plate designs at the DMV’s booth at the racetrack and learn about the more than 200 custom license plates available, including nearly one dozen NASCAR plates. The three new plates will be available for purchase in October on the DMV website or by calling the Custom Plates office at (518) 402-4838.

The DMV also offers custom sports plates, military plates, and plates that support charitable causes such as the World Trade Center Memorial Scholarship Fund, Cure Childhood Cancer Research Fund, and the Environmental Protection Fund.