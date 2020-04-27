New York's canal boating season up in the air

The Canal Corporation noted that eight “pump-outs,” in which water is drained from the lock for maintenance, were suspended, including Lock E-26 in Clyde.

Boat launches along the canal system are open where water levels are sufficient for recreational access.

Cyde Mayor Jerry Fremouw expressed disappointment with the news.

“My hope is that they would reconsider, if in fact that state has posted a date of May 15th to start their re-opening process,” he said by email Friday. “Most people traveling on a boat are related and/or reside with each other. There is no better way to practice social distancing than being on a boat with those you are already quarantined with. We all need to keep in mind that the canal system brings visitors to our community that support our local economy as well. This would just be one more setback for them in what has been a tough year already.”

Bob Stopper, a member of the Lyons Canal Greeters, thinks it’s a bad move.

“The recent decision by New York Power Authority (the Canal Corporation is under the agency) is a wakeup call and a challenge to citizens and communities across the state,” he said by email.

“Over the past years, Erie Canal communities and businesses have spent millions of dollars preparing their waterfronts, expanding businesses and freely promoting the historic Erie Canal and the state of New York. Canal usage and recreational boating, a multi- faceted business with thousands of employees, are economic drivers and positive promotional mechanisms for the state of New York. Isolating communities on the waterway by selective de-watering will only lead to animosity, jealousy, hatred and revenge between neighboring communities. Guaranteed! Transient boaters, local, national and international, are the best promoters of the Erie Canal and the state of New York. No longer will they be visiting, learning local history, contributing to the local and state economy and singing praises of the historic Erie Canal and the state of New York.”