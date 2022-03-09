New York's spring brush burning ban starts soon

The annual ban prohibiting spring residential brush burning across New York state is set to begin next week.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos announced the annual brush burning ban will be from Wednesday, March 16, through Saturday, May 14.

The DEC has enforced an annual brush burning ban since 2009 in order to stop wildfires from happening and to protect communities during heightened wildfire conditions every spring, the release said.

“The start of spring in New York comes with an increased risk of wildfires,” Seggos said in a news release. "Starting March 16 and ending May 14, New York State prohibits residential brush burning to protect our communities and our natural resources. Since 2009, New York’s burn ban has reduced the number of wildfires in our communities and we’re looking forward to continuing that trend in 2022."

Although some areas in New York still remain covered in snow, rising temperatures can quickly prompt wildfire conditions. The single largest spring wildfire cause in the state is the open burning of debris, the release said. Wildfires and begin and easily spread once temperatures go up and the debris and leaves from the past fall dry out, with winds and a lack of green vegetation fueling these issues more.

"Each year, DEC Forest Rangers extinguish dozens of wildfires that burn hundreds of acres. In addition, local fire departments, many of which are staffed by volunteers, all too often have to leave their jobs and families to respond to wildfires caused by illegal debris fires," the news release said.

Once there is a moderate risk in any spot in the state, the DEC will post the Fire Danger Map for the 2022 fire season on its website. Strict rules regarding open burning in New York state were first imposed in 2009 with the intention to reduce air pollution and help prevent wildfires.

The burn ban is enforced by forest rangers, DEC Environmental Conservation Police Officers and local authorities. Those who violate the open burning regulation in the state are subject to criminal and civil enforcement actions, with a minimum fine of $500 for a first offense, the release continued. To report environmental law violations, people can go the department's website or call 1-833-RANGERS.

