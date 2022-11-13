Next Cayuga County COVID-19 clinic offers several vaccine options

The Cayuga County Health Department will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic offering the bivalent boosters of Pfizer and Moderna as well as first and second doses of Novavax.

The clinic will run from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Fingerlakes Mall in Aurelius.

The following vaccines will be available:

• Bivalent booster dose of Pfizer – approved for individuals 12 and older

• Bivalent booster dose of Moderna – approved for those 18 and older

• First dose of Novavax – approved for 12 years and older

• Second dose of Novavax – for 12 and older

The new bivalent booster doses of Pfizer and Moderna are currently recommended for individuals at least 2 months after completing a COVID-19 primary series and/or any previous booster doses.

Novavax is a new primary series vaccine recommended for people who have not yet received their COVID-19 vaccine. It is a 2-dose vaccine series with the 2nd dose being administered 3-8 weeks after the first dose.

Appointments are required and can be made by clicking the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics button at cayugacounty.us/health.

The clinic will be in the Event Center on the backside of the mall near the movie theaters. Entrance to this clinic is from the outside of the mall. There will not be admittance to the clinic from the inside of the mall. Visitors should park in the back of the mall and enter through the Event Center doors.

Anyone entering the clinic must be wearing a mask and should bring an insurance card and vaccine card if they have one.

The health department also reminds the public that the availability of the vaccine is not limited to just the health department, and people are encouraged to work with local pharmacies, federally qualified health centers, and health care providers to get an appointment. Parents looking for the COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5 years of age should contact their child’s pediatrician or local pharmacy.

The Cayuga Community Health Network is available to assist with finding clinics and making appointments at (315) 252-4212, and more information about the COVID-19 vaccine can be found at cayugacounty.us/health.