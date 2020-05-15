Next Cayuga County COVID-19 clinic will include children of essential workers

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Cayuga County had added another COVID-19 clinic for essential workers and added children of those workers to the list of people who may be tested.

The Cayuga County Health Department conducted hundreds of tests at three clinics this week for essential workers such as grocery store, convenience and hardware store employees, restaurant workers, first responders, law enforcement and correction officers.

Another clinic is now scheduled for 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 19, for essential workers and their household members, including children 2 and older.

In a Friday news release, the department said that it will offer nasopharyngeal viral testing swab, not the antibody test, in a drive-thru COVID-19 clinic by appointment only.

To make an appointment, visit cayugacounty.us/health and click on the "COVID-19 Clinics" button. Those making appointments must provide their legal name, home address and a phone number for the county to use to call with results.