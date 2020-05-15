Next Cayuga County COVID-19 clinic will include children of essential workers
The Cayuga County Health Department posted this image of some members of its COVID-19 swabbing/testing team doing essential worker drive-thru clinics  this week. "These staff have been standing on their feet working long days in full personal protective equipment (PPE) at our clinic site," the department said on its Facebook page.

 Cayuga County Health Department

Cayuga County had added another COVID-19 clinic for essential workers and added children of those workers to the list of people who may be tested.

The Cayuga County Health Department conducted hundreds of tests at three clinics this week for essential workers such as grocery store, convenience and hardware store employees, restaurant workers, first responders, law enforcement and correction officers.

Another clinic is now scheduled for 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 19, for essential workers and their household members, including children 2 and older.

In a Friday news release, the department said that it will offer nasopharyngeal viral testing swab, not the antibody test, in a drive-thru COVID-19 clinic by appointment only.

To make an appointment, visit cayugacounty.us/health and click on the "COVID-19 Clinics" button. Those making appointments must provide their legal name, home address and a phone number for the county to use to call with results.

There are three appointments for each time slot. If one swabbing station is full, select a different one. Once an appointment is made online, someone from the health department will call to collect insurance information or discuss options for those without insurance. If the lab bills the individual’s insurance, the lab would accept whatever reimbursement as payment in full and the individual will not receive a bill.

Those unable to make an appointment online may call the health department at (315) 253-1560 beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, May 18.

