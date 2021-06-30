Next step in Cuomo impeachment probe: subpoenas to witnesses

ALBANY — Lawmakers on the New York Assembly's Judiciary Committee said Wednesday they will issue subpoenas to compel documents and sworn statements from witnesses for a months-long probe whether there are grounds to impeach Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Speaking at a legislative committee meeting, Assembly Judiciary Committee Chair Charles Lavine said that the committee will issue subpoenas to help lawyers assisting with the legislative probe gather more records and interviews. Lavine said the law firm — Manhattan Davis Polk & Wardwell — will hold interviews under oath on the committee's behalf.

The Democratic governor faces multiple wide-ranging probes over allegations ranging from groping a current female aide to trying to boost his public image by refusing to disclose how many nursing home residents died of COVID-19 for months.

He has rebuffed calls for his resignation and denied any wrongdoing, but apologized if he made anyone uncomfortable and for taking too long to release COVID-19 data.

During a meeting in late May, Lavine said lawyers had spoken with about 75 people and entities — or their attorneys — for the investigation. That was a small increase from April 21, when Lavine said investigators had spoken with attorneys for about 70 people and four government agencies.