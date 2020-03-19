Next two Auburn council meetings closed to public over coronavirus; livestreaming available

The public won't be able to attend the two upcoming Auburn City Council meetings as a way to combat the coronavirus outbreak, but people can watch the proceedings online.

The meetings set for Thursday, March 19, and Thursday, March 26, both at 5 p.m., are closed to the public as a part of the city's response to the outbreak of the new coronavirus also known as COVID-19, a public notice from the city said.

Earlier this week, the city closed Memorial City Hall and other city facilities in order to help stop the spread of the illness. The meetings will be livestreamed, as they have been for years, through the city's website at auburnny.gov/livestream.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order on March 13 suspending portions of the state's open meetings law, allowing governing bodies to close meetings to the pubic. The order allows local officials to meet remotely through conference call or similar means. If a meeting is closed to the public or held remotely, the public has to be able to view or hear the meeting, and meetings need to be recorded and later transcribed.

