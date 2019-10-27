AUBURN — After serving in community service leadership roles for roughly three decades, Heidi Nightengale decided 2019 was the time to throw her hat in the ring as a Cayuga County Legislature candidate.
Nightengale, who is running on the Democrat and Working Families ballot lines, is vying to represent District 10, which is Auburn's northwestern area. She's being challenged by Republican, Conservative and Independence party candidate Ed Darrow.
In fall 2018, Nightengale enrolled in the Women's Equity Political Action Committee's six-month training in Auburn to hone her leadership skills, particularly with elected office in mind.
She was thinking about eventually running for the Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education, due to her interest in education, as she is a professor of human services at SUNY Empire State College. She didn't initially expect to run for an elected office at this time, as she is taking care of her ailing 86-year-old father. Earlier this year, however, Cayuga County Democratic Committee Chairman Ian Phillips asked her about running for District 10, in which incumbent Joseph Bennett is not seeking re-election.
Nightengale said she is balancing a lot of responsibilities, including acting as owner of Clare Songbirds Publishing House, so she texted her closest confidante, her sister, about the opportunity. Her sister suggested she do it, arguing that Nightengale has leadership qualities and could help her community. She noted her siblings have been assisting with taking care of her father.
The candidate has been a social justice activist in Auburn for 30 years, working in grassroots groups serving with not-for-profit organizations such as the Booker T. Washington Community Center, where she served as the board of directors president for three terms and the board for what is now known as East Hill Family Medical. Nightengale also noted that in addition to her publishing company, which she said has won an international award, she had managed a $2 million annual budget with federal accountability as the deputy director for a grant given to Cayuga County through the federally funded Safe Schools/Healthy Students Initiative grant program in the early 2000s.
District 10 has been Nightengale's home for over 25 years. She said she wants to assist the people of the neighborhood. She "fell in love" with the families and children she worked with as the director of Neighborhood House, which was an inter-generational full-service community center at the time, from the 1980s to the early '90s.
You have free articles remaining.
"Very working class, very working poor, very salt-of-the-earth, very everyday real people, and that was the kind of neighborhood and people I wanted to live among," she said.
Nightengale said she feels there is a "disappearing sense of economic stability" in the area, pointing to instances such as the closure of the 7-Eleven on State Street last year and local family-owned businesses folding. She said various breweries and restaurants have been set up in downtown Auburn, so she suggested taking "that same entrepreneurial energy and innovation and bring it to the west end."
"We need immediate research into motivating a very motivated entrepreneurial crowd that's developing in our area to look at these properties and consider these properties for revitalization," she said.
Nightengale said she would want to talk to the county Legislature about a campaign for a strong capital effort for infrastructure improvements, referring to safe roads as an example. She said about 90% of the time, people she talks to in casual conservation in her neighborhood bring up the state of roads and sidewalks in the city. She said driving conditions on road and streets county-wide should be measured.
"How many of us have mumbled under our breath when we've hit a pothole or something in the road? I know I'm among them," she said. "They're a priority and we need to take care of them."
Nightengale said her experience also would help her make sound financial decisions as a part of the Legislature.
"I do have both have the public and private business experience for fiscal responsibility. Running a county is like running a big company, and one needs to understand fiscal matters and accountability, because they'll be in the background of every decision made," she said.