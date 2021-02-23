No charges against Rochester police officers involved in Daniel Prude's death

James recommended that officers and other responders be trained to recognize the symptoms of excited delirium syndrome, which can make people vulnerable to cardiac arrest. The medical examiner and the attorney general's expert both concluded that Prude was in a state of excited delirium.

The attorney general also called for communities to minimize or eliminate police responses to mental health calls and to find alternatives to the type of "spit sock" officers placed over Prude's head. She said the mesh hood clearly added to Prude's stress and agitation.

Democratic Mayor Lovely Warren fired police chief La'Ron Singletary shortly after the video's release, while rejecting calls from demonstrators that she resign.

The city halted its investigation into Prude's death when James' office began its own investigation in April. Under New York law, deaths of unarmed people in police custody are typically turned over to the attorney general's office, rather than handled by local officials.

James planned to meet with Prude's brother, criminal justice advocates and faith leaders in Rochester to devise a plan to fight for a more just system.

"The voices of individuals of good will must be heard and they are marching and crying out for a criminal justice system that is fair and just," James said Tuesday. "And so we must use boulders of righteousness, and hammers of intentional activism and mallets of moral clarity to bend the arc, the moral arc, towards justice and bring real equality in our time for all God's people."

