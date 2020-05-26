No community members call in for remote Auburn school 2020-21 budget hearing

The total spending amount for the proposed budget is set to be $80,725,559, a 2.3% bump from the current amount. The budget would also include a tax levy increase of 1.67%, same as the district's tax cap established by the state. The district is set to use $1,047,897 in reserves, and all of the district's educational programming will be kept, according to Green's presentation.

The cuts under the proposed budget, if approved by the community, would be 24 aides, two unfilled elementary teacher positions, two elementary special education positions, a director of instruction, an unfilled speech teacher and two unfilled custodial positions. To be in compliance with state special education regulations, the district will be hiring seven special education teachers and six teaching assistants.

Last week the district recommended a budget that would have entailed cutting 61.5 positions and not filling 13, accounting for a 10% foundation aid reduction. The district expected a 20% foundation aid loss based on Cuomo's previous statements and anticipated new state figures to arrive by May 15, but they're still not in. Green and District Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo have said before they feel foundation aid cuts are still a real possibility.