No community members call in for remote Auburn school 2020-21 budget hearing

Not a single member of the public participated in a remote public hearing for the 2020-21 Auburn Enlarged City School District budget.
On Tuesday, the public was able to call into the meeting, but not one call came in after Lisa Green, the district's business official, gave a presentation by video conference before the hearing's public comment section. The hearing was held remotely in order to maintain social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A number for people to call was posted on the district's website. After no one called in, the hearing ended. The hearing, and the board of education meeting afterward, were livestreamed on the district's website.
The proposed budget, which taxpayers will be able to vote on by mail-in ballot only, was approved by the board last week. Eligible voters are set to receive ballots with no in-person voting allowed.
The proposed budget accounts for a $1.7 million gap based on revised numbers from the state last month. Auburn and most other Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES school districts are expected to receive less state aid than Gov. Andrew Cuomo originally proposed because of a massive revenue drop due to the pandemic. Cuomo's office announced in April that the governor would be able to announce adjustments to foundation aid to districts on a quarterly basis. Foundation aid is the base aid districts receive.
The total spending amount for the proposed budget is set to be $80,725,559, a 2.3% bump from the current amount. The budget would also include a tax levy increase of 1.67%, same as the district's tax cap established by the state. The district is set to use $1,047,897 in reserves, and all of the district's educational programming will be kept, according to Green's presentation.
The cuts under the proposed budget, if approved by the community, would be 24 aides, two unfilled elementary teacher positions, two elementary special education positions, a director of instruction, an unfilled speech teacher and two unfilled custodial positions. To be in compliance with state special education regulations, the district will be hiring seven special education teachers and six teaching assistants.
Last week the district recommended a budget that would have entailed cutting 61.5 positions and not filling 13, accounting for a 10% foundation aid reduction. The district expected a 20% foundation aid loss based on Cuomo's previous statements and anticipated new state figures to arrive by May 15, but they're still not in. Green and District Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo have said before they feel foundation aid cuts are still a real possibility.
During the meeting, the board approved the 24 teacher aides with the least seniority to be cut, effective by the end of the work day June 17. Those aides will be put on the preferred legibility list for teacher aides for three years. If those cut aides are needed based on special education needs, they will be brought back.
"My heart goes out to the families that are affected by the layoffs. It's the last thing in the world we want to do," Pirozzolo said after the meeting. "We're in unprecedented times. Everybody's facing some sort of crisis right now, but the last thing we want do is to lay off people and affect families."
The district needs to receive ballots by 5 p.m. June 9.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
