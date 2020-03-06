No coronavirus cases in Cayuga County, two residents in voluntary quarantine

"It was the ideal situation for all of us," she said.

There have been more than 200 novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, cases reported in the U.S. Fourteen people have died after contracting the virus.

In New York, 44 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. All of the cases are in downstate New York.

Novel coronavirus symptoms include a cough, fever and shortness of breath. Most people who contract the virus will have mild symptoms, according to the CDC. Severe symptoms are possible for vulnerable people, especially seniors and those with compromised immune systems.

Cuddy noted that the health department has coordinated with Auburn Community Hospital and emergency management officials to prepare if the outbreak spreads to Cayuga County.

She reminded people to practice good hygiene, such as hand-washing and covering coughs and sneezes. She also recommended staying home from work if you're ill.

"We don't know what illness someone might have and flu season is happening all around us," she said. "There certainly could be other germs that go around. It's not necessarily COVID-19 that you have to be concerned about. Nobody wants to infect someone else with an illness or disease. It's miserable enough if you don't feel well. That's why we really encourage people to stay home. It genuinely does help prevent spreading it to others."

