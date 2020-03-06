No coronavirus cases in Cayuga County, two residents in voluntary quarantine

Two Cayuga County residents self-quarantined after returning from countries where there is a high prevalence of the new coronavirus.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday revealed that 4,000 people statewide, including the pair in Cayuga County, are in "precautionary quarantine." Individuals are asked to self-quarantine if they have traveled to a country on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's watch list.
The CDC has issued travel health notices for five countries — China, Iran, Italy, Japan and South Korea.
Kathleen Cuddy, director of the Cayuga County Health Department, said the two people contacted the agency after returning home from countries where the coronavirus outbreak has been the worst. To preserve the individuals' privacy, Cuddy didn't disclose which countries they visited.
The health department recommended a 14-day quarantine and the residents have stayed in their homes, according to Cuddy. She said the agency contacts them daily for updates.
While one person hasn't experienced any symptoms, the other said at one point that they weren't feeling well. Citing privacy concerns, Cuddy didn't share specific details about the situation. However, she said there are no COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County.
There are now 44 cases of the new coronavirus in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo revealed Friday.
Cuddy praised the two people for taking the necessary action to alert the health department after returning from their overseas trips.
"It was the ideal situation for all of us," she said.
There have been more than 200 novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, cases reported in the U.S. Fourteen people have died after contracting the virus.
In New York, 44 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. All of the cases are in downstate New York.
Novel coronavirus symptoms include a cough, fever and shortness of breath. Most people who contract the virus will have mild symptoms, according to the CDC. Severe symptoms are possible for vulnerable people, especially seniors and those with compromised immune systems.
Cuddy noted that the health department has coordinated with Auburn Community Hospital and emergency management officials to prepare if the outbreak spreads to Cayuga County.
She reminded people to practice good hygiene, such as hand-washing and covering coughs and sneezes. She also recommended staying home from work if you're ill.
"We don't know what illness someone might have and flu season is happening all around us," she said. "There certainly could be other germs that go around. It's not necessarily COVID-19 that you have to be concerned about. Nobody wants to infect someone else with an illness or disease. It's miserable enough if you don't feel well. That's why we really encourage people to stay home. It genuinely does help prevent spreading it to others."
