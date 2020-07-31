No COVID-19 cases reported in one Cayuga County town

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

And then there was one.

The latest data released by the Cayuga County Health Department shows that Ledyard is the only town without a confirmed COVID-19 case.

Before the new map and chart were released on Friday, the towns of Ledyard and Summerhill didn't have a positive case. But the new data shows that Summerhill has one case. While there have been four Ledyard residents quarantined due to contact with a positive case, there hasn't been a confirmed case in the town.

Auburn has the most cases (38) of any Cayuga County municipality. Scipio remains the town with the most cases (14), followed by Genoa (13), Brutus (9), Locke (8), Fleming and Springport (7 each), Ira and Owasco (each with 6) and Cato (5).

Sempronius has four cases and five towns — Conquest, Niles, Sennett, Throop and Victory — have three apiece. Aurelius and Sterling each have two cases, while Mentz, Montezuma, Moravia, Summerhill and Venice each have one.

There are 141 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County, according to the health department's latest situational update. Three new cases were reported this week — a woman in her 80s who lives outside of Auburn, a man in his 30s who lives outside the city and a woman in her 30s who is an Auburn resident.