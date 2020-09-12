No fans allowed at Syracuse University fall sports - at least not yet

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Syracuse football fans will not be allowed to attend the team's home opener, but a limited number of tickets may become available for future games, with priority given to season ticket holders.

Syracuse University announced this week that, consistent with the state's COVID-19 protocol "and in an effort to maintain a safe and healthy campus community, Syracuse University Athletics will not host fans at any home sports events at this time."

The ruling includes the Orange football game against Georgia Tech on Saturday, Sept. 26, but SU said that if fans are permitted to attend future games, individual tickets will be made available via an online presale two weeks before each game.

"Syracuse Athletics will require fans to sit in a socially distant manner and wear a face masks or coverings. The individual game ticket online presale will follow the Donor Rank system" and an email with details and instructions will be sent to season ticket holders, the university said.

More details can be found at the FAQs section of the athletic department's website or by calling (888) DOME-TIX.