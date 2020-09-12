No fans allowed at Syracuse University fall sports - at least not yet

Syracuse football fans will not be allowed to attend the team's home opener, but a limited number of tickets may become available for future games, with priority given to season ticket holders.
Syracuse University announced this week that, consistent with the state's COVID-19 protocol "and in an effort to maintain a safe and healthy campus community, Syracuse University Athletics will not host fans at any home sports events at this time."
The ruling includes the Orange football game against Georgia Tech on Saturday, Sept. 26, but SU said that if fans are permitted to attend future games, individual tickets will be made available via an online presale two weeks before each game.
"Syracuse Athletics will require fans to sit in a socially distant manner and wear a face masks or coverings. The individual game ticket online presale will follow the Donor Rank system" and an email with details and instructions will be sent to season ticket holders, the university said.
More details can be found at the FAQs section of the athletic department's website or by calling (888) DOME-TIX.
The university said that fans are invited to follow the Georgia Tech football game via the Syracuse Sports Network from Learfield IMG College radio broadcast and the 'Cuse Second Screen Experience, coming soon to Cuse.com and the 'Cuse mobile app.
Syracuse said that all decisions regarding sports attendance will be science-based and informed by public health guidance as provided by county, state and public health officials.
