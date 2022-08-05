No monkeypox cases in Cayuga County, but local health department is ready

Monkeypox has not arrived in Cayuga County, but local health officials are prepared if cases emerge.

Deanna Ryan, the Cayuga County Health Department's public information officer, told The Citizen this week that preparations include discussions between the department, Auburn Community Hospital, the Cayuga County Board of Health and Dr. Phillip Gioia, the county's medical director. The department's staff is also participating in communicable disease calls with the state Department of Health and other local health departments, Ryan said.

"Cayuga County Health Department staff continue to remain available for consultation with health care providers and facilities as needed," she added.

The monkeypox outbreak in the United States has led federal and state officials to declare it a public health emergency. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there are 7,102 confirmed monkeypox cases in the United States. Among the states, New York has the most (1,748). A vast majority of those cases are in New York City.

Only one of Cayuga's neighboring counties has reported monkeypox cases. Tompkins County has two cases, according to a statewide tracker.

Most people who are infected with monkeypox will have a rash. Other symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, chills, exhaustion, swollen lymph nodes and respiratory symptoms, such as a cough or sore throat. It spreads through close contact with an infected person or by touching objects, such as clothes or bedding, that have been used by someone with monkeypox.

The World Health Organization has said that most monkeypox cases involve men who have sex with men. However, anyone can contract the disease. It tends to be mild, but there have been deaths reported in other countries.

To combat the spread of monkeypox, federal and state agencies are deploying a vaccine, JYNNEOS, that was made for smallpox but can be used for monkeypox. As of Tuesday, New York has received 171,030 doses. In central New York, Onondaga County has been allocated 600 doses.

"The distribution of (the vaccine) is taking place from (the state Department of Health) to localities that are experiencing outbreaks," Ryan said. "Should we need vaccine, we would work with our local and state partners."

To be eligible for the vaccine, individuals must have been exposed to monkeypox within the last 14 days or at a high risk of being exposed to monkeypox.

"We continue to work aggressively to ensure New Yorkers have the tools needed to slow this outbreak and protect themselves, including equitable access to vaccine, testing and treatment, as well as the information needed to understand the virus, identify symptoms and reduce risk to exposure," state Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett said. "With these tools, New Yorkers can protect themselves and their loved ones from this painful virus."