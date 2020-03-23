No new coronavirus cases in Cayuga County, 44 people waiting for test results

The Cayuga County Health Department on Monday provided an update on three confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and shared data on how many people have been tested and are in mandatory quarantine.

A man in his 30s who isn't a New York resident was the first confirmed COVID-19 case in the county. He has been in isolation since being tested for the virus on March 14. According to the department, his condition is improving and he is not exhibiting symptoms of the coronavirus. He will remain isolated until he is symptom-free for seven days and has two consecutive negative COVID-19 tests in a 24-hour period.

One person who had contact with the man was placed in mandatory quarantine.

The health department announced two more positive tests on Sunday. A woman in her 30s and a woman in her 20s contracted COVID-19. Contacts for both women have been identified and placed in mandatory quarantine.