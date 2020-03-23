No new coronavirus cases in Cayuga County, 44 people waiting for test results

The Cayuga County Health Department on Monday provided an update on three confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and shared data on how many people have been tested and are in mandatory quarantine.
A man in his 30s who isn't a New York resident was the first confirmed COVID-19 case in the county. He has been in isolation since being tested for the virus on March 14. According to the department, his condition is improving and he is not exhibiting symptoms of the coronavirus. He will remain isolated until he is symptom-free for seven days and has two consecutive negative COVID-19 tests in a 24-hour period.
One person who had contact with the man was placed in mandatory quarantine.
The health department announced two more positive tests on Sunday. A woman in her 30s and a woman in her 20s contracted COVID-19. Contacts for both women have been identified and placed in mandatory quarantine.
The women live in the county outside the city of Auburn. The towns they live in weren't revealed.
"Cayuga County is a close, tight-knit community and with the number of confirmed cases being so low, we are delicately balancing the privacy rights of the individuals while being mindful to provide the public with as much information as possible," the department wrote in a news release.
An inmate who was housed at Auburn Correctional Facility also tested positive for the coronavirus. He was at Auburn prison until Tuesday, March 17. The health department determined who was in contact with the inmate at the prison and placed those individuals in mandatory quarantine.
The confirmed cases of the coronavirus and people in mandatory quarantine are monitored by the health department.
As of Monday, there are 26 people in mandatory quarantine. Eighty-seven people have been tested for the coronavirus in Cayuga County. The department is awaiting results for 44 people, according to a news release. Anyone who is tested is asked to self-isolate until the results are known.
