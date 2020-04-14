No new coronavirus cases reported in Cayuga County

For the third day out of four, no additional coronavirus cases were reported in Cayuga County.
The Cayuga County Health Department released its daily COVID-19 update on Tuesday afternoon that showed the total number of confirmed cases in the county remains at 33.
The county reported two news cases on Monday, after two straight days with no positive results to report.
As of 4 p.m., 583 results have come in for tests of Cayuga County residents by the health department, physicians, health care facilities and licensed clinical laboratories. An addition 21 test results are pending.
There are no hospitalized residents with confirmed cases of the coronavirus. The county has reported one death from COVID-19.
As of Tuesday, Cayuga County reports that 21 people are in mandatory isolation, which is down from 27 reported on Monday. Residents with confirmed coronavirus cases are released from mandatory isolation when they have been fever-free for three days without the use of fever-reducing medications, their respiratory symptoms improve and at least seven days have passed since their symptoms appeared. For asymptomatic individuals who tested positive, mandatory isolation release can happen if at least seven days must have passed since their first positive test and they cannot have any subsequent illness.
The number of Cayuga County residents in mandatory quarantine climbed from 37 to 43 on Tuesday. Mandatory quarantine is required for people who have been in contact with a person with a confirmed case of the virus.
The health department also announced a change to a municipality-level breakdown of cases that it has released on Saturday. A case was mistakenly attributed to Auburn that should have been counted in Fleming.
As of Saturday, the most positive cases are reported in Scipio, with 14. Auburn has had five cases, while Fleming, Genoa and Owasco have had two. Brutus, Ira, Sennett, Sterling, Venice and Victory have all had one.
The health department said it would not be releasing daily updates to its town- and city-level report "in order to provide anonymity to our Cayuga County residents."
Among counties that surround Cayuga County, Onondaga County has the most confirmed cases with 520 as of Tuesday afternoon. Town-level data in Onondaga County did not change Tuesday for the municipalities that border Cayuga County, so Lysander remained at 18 cases, Skaneateles at 10 and Spafford at one. Elbridge continues to not have had a confirmed COVID-19 case.
Among other border counties, the latest data on their websites showed Cortland County with 25 cases, Oswego with 47, Seneca 18, Tompkins with 113 and Wayne with 46.
