No new coronavirus cases reported in Cayuga County

The number of Cayuga County residents in mandatory quarantine climbed from 37 to 43 on Tuesday. Mandatory quarantine is required for people who have been in contact with a person with a confirmed case of the virus.

The health department also announced a change to a municipality-level breakdown of cases that it has released on Saturday. A case was mistakenly attributed to Auburn that should have been counted in Fleming.

As of Saturday, the most positive cases are reported in Scipio, with 14. Auburn has had five cases, while Fleming, Genoa and Owasco have had two. Brutus, Ira, Sennett, Sterling, Venice and Victory have all had one.

The health department said it would not be releasing daily updates to its town- and city-level report "in order to provide anonymity to our Cayuga County residents."

Among counties that surround Cayuga County, Onondaga County has the most confirmed cases with 520 as of Tuesday afternoon. Town-level data in Onondaga County did not change Tuesday for the municipalities that border Cayuga County, so Lysander remained at 18 cases, Skaneateles at 10 and Spafford at one. Elbridge continues to not have had a confirmed COVID-19 case.