No new COVID-19 cases as Cayuga County preps for another drive-thru clinic

The Cayuga County Health Department has scheduled another drive-thru COVID-19 clinic.

The clinic will be held from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 19, by appointment only, for anyone experiencing symptoms, were in direct contact with a confirmed case, and for workers under any of the first three phases of the regional reopening schedule.

Essential workers include, but are not limited to: grocery store, convenience and hardware store, restaurant workers, first responders, law enforcement, office settings, real estate, vehicle sales, commercial building management and hair salons.

This clinic is also open to household members of these workers and employees, including children ages 2 and older.

Appointments may be made by going to cayugacounty.us/health and clicking on the COVID-19 Clinics button.

The health department said in its daily update Wednesday that there were no new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county.

There have been a total of 109 cases in the county, and two people have died. As of Wednesday afternoon, the county had three active COVID-19 cases requiring mandatory isolation, and there were 47 people in mandatory quarantine after having been in contact with someone who tested positive. One person remained hospitalized.