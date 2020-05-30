No new COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County as testing clinics continue

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

After having added eight new cases during the previous 48 hours, Cayuga County's total number of confirmed COVID-19 infections held steady at 93 on Saturday.

In its daily update Saturday evening, the county health department said that it had no new cases to report but was still waiting for the results of 86 tests.

There were 49 people in mandatory quarantine after having direct contact with a positive case, 11 fewer than on Friday, and 16 in mandatory isolation after testing positive, one fewer than the day before. Two Cayuga County resident remained hospitalized on Friday. There has been one death attributed to the coronavirus in the county.

The health department said that it had received 3,895 results since testing began in early March.

Another drive-thru clinic is set for 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, for anyone experiencing symptoms or were in direct contact with a confirmed case, essential workers, and employees working under Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the state's reopening plan.

This clinic is also open to household members of these workers, including children ages 2 and older. The clinic is by appointment only, and workers should register at cayugacounty.us.