No new COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County, one recovery reported

After back-to-back days with new coronavirus cases in Cayuga County, there are no new cases to report on Thursday.

Two people remain in mandatory isolation — the lone active COVID-19 cases in the county. Mandatory isolation is ordered when someone tests positive for the disease. Twenty-three people are in mandatory quarantine due to exposure to a positive case.

The number of patients discharged from mandatory isolation is up to 51 after the latest recovery. So far, 51 of the 54 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county have recovered from the illness.

There has been one COVID-19 death in the county. A man in his 40s with underlying health conditions succumbed to the virus.

The county has received 1,123 COVID-19 test results — 54 positive, 1,069 negative. The health department is awaiting the results of 20 tests.

In Onondaga County, officials reported 56 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, which raises the year-to-date total to 1,234. Recoveries in that county increased by 29, resulting in a net gain of 27 active cases for a total of 532.

Among towns in Onondaga County that border Cayuga, there are 12 active cases: two in Skaneateles and 10 in Lysander.

For the other counties that surround Cayuga, Wayne County reported two news cases for a year-to-date total of 79, while Oswego had one new case to up its total to 70. Seneca (36 cases) and Cortland (33 cases) did not report new positive test results on Thursday. Tompkins County had not updated its figures as of 4:30 p.m.

