No new COVID-19 cases, one less hospitalization in Cayuga County

The Cayuga County Health Department reported that one of the county residents who had been hospitalized last week with the coronavirus has been discharged as of Sunday afternoon.

The department's daily situational update on COVID-19 said there have been no new confirmed cases, with 172 additional test results received since Saturday afternoon. The number of county residents with active coronavirus cases remained at 12, unchanged from the day before. People in mandatory quarantine, required for residents who have had contact with a person who has tested positive, dropped by two to 43.

Current COVID-19 hospitalizations among Cayuga County residents is now at two. Prior to Sunday, the county had reported three current hospitalizations each day since Wednesday.

Through Sunday, the county has reported 79 coronavirus cases, with 66 people having recovered. One person has died from the virus in Cayuga County.

Total test results received by the health department through 4:30 p.m. Sunday stood at 3,049, with 115 results pending. Data comes from tests performed by the health department, physicians, health care facilities and licensed clinical laboratories.