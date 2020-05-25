No new COVID-19 cases or hospitalizations in Cayuga County for second day

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Cayuga County Health Department reported Monday there were no new cases of COVID-19, after receiving the results of 154 new tests.

While there are still two county residents hospitalized with COVID-19, the total number of active cases dropped slightly from 12 to 11 as of Monday afternoon, the department announced around 4 p.m. in its daily situational update.

The additional recovery brings the number of people who've been allowed to leave mandatory isolation to 67 in total. Since testing began in mid-March, the county has received the results of 3,203 tests.

The health department is still waiting for the results of 107 tests following several drive-thru clinics it hosted for essential workers, as well as their adult and child household members. Tests included in the overall count are performed by physicians, health facilities and licensed clinical laboratories in Cayuga County.

Three women, one who lives in the city of Auburn, and two who live in towns, were the last people to test positive for COVID-19. Those most recent confirmed coronavirus cases were announced by the department Saturday afternoon. Two of the women are in their 40s and the other is in her 20s.