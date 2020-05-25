No new COVID-19 cases or hospitalizations in Cayuga County for second day

The Cayuga County Health Department reported Monday there were no new cases of COVID-19, after receiving the results of 154 new tests.
While there are still two county residents hospitalized with COVID-19, the total number of active cases dropped slightly from 12 to 11 as of Monday afternoon, the department announced around 4 p.m. in its daily situational update.
The additional recovery brings the number of people who've been allowed to leave mandatory isolation to 67 in total. Since testing began in mid-March, the county has received the results of 3,203 tests.
The health department is still waiting for the results of 107 tests following several drive-thru clinics it hosted for essential workers, as well as their adult and child household members. Tests included in the overall count are performed by physicians, health facilities and licensed clinical laboratories in Cayuga County.
Three women, one who lives in the city of Auburn, and two who live in towns, were the last people to test positive for COVID-19. Those most recent confirmed coronavirus cases were announced by the department Saturday afternoon. Two of the women are in their 40s and the other is in her 20s.
In total, there have been 79 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County. One resident — a man in his 40s with underlying health conditions — died in April after a period of hospitalization. As of Monday afternoon, there are still 43 residents in mandatory quarantine and 11 in mandatory isolation.
Neighboring Onondaga County did not release updated data for Monday because county workers who collect the data were off for Memorial Day and County Executive Ryan McMahon cancelled the daily briefing due to the holiday, as well.
The most recent reports showed 47 new cases with 779 active cases in total, as of Sunday. Seventeen out of the 79 hospitalized patients are in critical condition, according to the county's website. In total, Onondaga County has reported 1,883 confirmed cases of COVID-19 this year.
