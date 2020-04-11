No new COVID-19 cases reported in Cayuga County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

After week that brought a spike in local residents confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus, the Cayuga County Health Department said it had no new cases to report on Saturday, and the lone person who was hospitalized has now been discharged.

The update means Cayuga County remains at 31 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 537 test results received. The health department, physicians, health care facilities and licensed clinical laboratories are currently waiting on results of 24 tests performed on county residents.

Saturday's report caps a week in which the county reported 23 new positive results, as well as the first death from the coronavirus. The health department reports that 26 people in the county are in mandatory isolation because they have tested positive, while 39 others are in mandatory quarantine because they've been in contact with one or more people with a confirmed case.

In counties surrounding Cayuga County, Onondaga's total number of positive cases was up to 456 as of Saturday afternoon. Onondaga County also provides town-by-town data on COVID-19, and for towns that border Cayuga County, Lysander has 15 cases, Skaneateles has 10 and Spafford has one. Elbridge has not had a confirmed coronavirus case.

Among other bordering counties, Tompkins has the most coronavirus cases with 107, followed by Oswego (38), Wayne (37) and Cortland (20). Seneca County did not post an update on its cases as of 5:30 p.m. Saturday, but has 13 through Friday afternoon.