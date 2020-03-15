No parking on William Street in downtown Auburn as construction work resumes

A new traffic pattern and a prohibition on parking will go into effect on William Street in Auburn on Monday.

The city announced that the measures will be implemented as part of the resumption of construction in the area connected with the William Street and Lincoln Street Improvement Project. That work is related to the construction of the NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center, which opened to the public in November 2018.

Work set to start Monday is the final phase of the project and is expected to take about four weeks to complete. William Street will become a one-way street from South Street to Lincoln Street and parking will not be allowed on William Street. Alternative parking is suggested in the nearby municipal parking garage or the newly expanded Court Street parking lot.

Items that will completed in the final phase of the project include intersection curb replacement and sidewalk replacement at Westlake Avenue and William Street, driveway apron replacements on William Street, sidewalk replacements on some portions of Lincoln Street and final paving and permanent road striping.

Visit www.AuburnNY.gov/WilliamStreet for more information.

