No sign of COVID-19 surge slowing in Cayuga County

As the statewide COVID-19 numbers begin to decline, there is no sign of a similar slowdown in Cayuga County.

The county health department reported 762 new COVID-19 cases in three days. There were no new cases admitted on Monday because the department was closed for the federal holiday.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the county has a 22.85% seven-day average positivity rate and 1,235.37 cases per 100,000 people.

Cayuga County has topped 3,000 cases (3,048) in January, adding to its record for a month. The health department said there were 387 new cases on Friday, which is a new single-day high.

With the influx of cases, hospitalizations are on the rise. There are 29 residents hospitalized with COVID-19, the most in one year.

The vaccination status of the hospitalized patients is split, with 15 unvaccinated and 14 of whom are vaccinated. The 15 unvaccinated patients are all ages 50 and older. Eleven vaccinated patients are 50 and older, while three are under age 50 — two in their 40s and one in their 30s.

One COVID death was reported over the weekend. A woman in her 70s who tested positive for the virus died. No other information was released about the case.

It's the county's 123rd COVID-related fatality since the pandemic began in March 2020 and the eighth death this month. It's the most deaths in a month since there were 60 in January 2021.

In other news:

• The health department announced six vaccination clinics will be held through the end of the month. All clinics are held at the Fingerlakes Mall Event Center.

More information about the clinics, including how to register for appointments, can be found at cayugacounty.us/health.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

