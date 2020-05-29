No, these Auburn restaurants are not permanently closing due to COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

As local businesses endure the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, a few of Auburn's most popular restaurants are dealing with something else that's contagious: rumors.

Over the past few weeks, several readers have contacted The Citizen to say that Parker's Grille & Tap House, Curley's Restaurant and The Sunset Restaurant are all closing, permanently, due to the economic toll of being limited to takeout and delivery service since the middle of March.

However, upon being contacted by The Citizen, the proprietors of all three restaurants shot down those rumors.

In the case of Parker's and Curley's, those rumors may have started because neither restaurant is offering takeout or delivery during the pandemic. It isn't worth the cost, both said.

"Auburn is loaded with people doing to-go," Parker's manager Carol Hendrickson said. "It's harder to compete."

LIST: Cayuga County-area takeout, delivery options during COVID-19 New York state has closed all restaurants and bars to on-premises consumption due to the coronavirus pandemic, but many of those businesses re…

That's why Parker's, which has four locations, is offering takeout in Seneca Falls. Customers have fewer options there, Hendrickson said.