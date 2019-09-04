Both the city of Syracuse and the Onondaga County Health Department said Wednesday there were no signs of toxins in the water supply from Skaneateles Lake following a reported harmful algal bloom on Tuesday.
Skaneateles Lake serves as the source of drinking water for the city of Syracuse, the town and village of Skaneateles, and the villages of Jordan and Elbridge.
Syracuse Chief Policy Officer Gregh Loh told The Citizen Wednesday that the city's Department of Water collected samples at both of its drinking water intake pipes on Tuesday, which showed no toxins.
The city reported the results to the state Department of Environmental Conservation and the state and Onondaga County Health Departments, Loh said.
Results available on the county health department's website show a result of non detect for samples taken on Tuesday, as well as all other sampling dates this year. The results are available at ongov.net/health/env/blue-green-algae.html.
"Non detect" means the samples were below the state's required method reporting limit of 0.3 micrograms per liter for microcystin, the toxin produced by some genera of the cyanobacteria that form harmful algal blooms.
The city also collected samples from the localized surface bloom area, and those results are expected next week, according to Loh.
As of 8:30 p.m., the state's NYHABS notification tool listed four reports of confirmed blooms and one suspicious bloom on Skaneateles Lake on Monday and Tuesday, the first time HABs have been confirmed on the lake this season.
However, none of the blooms have been located on open water, which the DEC says may indicate a HAB is widespread rather than localized, and which requires special precautions when high toxin levels are confirmed.
The tool also showed new blooms on Owasco Lake — one at the east of the lake's center and one at its southwestern tip — and one new bloom at the north of Cayuga Lake.