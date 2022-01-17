No unnecessary travel in Cayuga County due to winter storm

Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck issued a no unnecessary travel advisory as a winter storm moves through central New York.

The sheriff's office said early Monday that hazardous conditions exist, but the decision to drive is left to the discretion of the traveler.

"Heavy snow, freezing rain, and sleet are creating hazardous conditions on our roadways and is expected to impact travel throughout the day," the sheriff's office added.

A winter storm warning is in effect for all of Cayuga County and most of upstate New York. At least one foot of snowfall is in the forecast for the Auburn area, according to the National Weather Service.

