No weed sales in Weedsport: Village to 'opt out' of parts of state law

Despite its name, the village of Weedsport does not plan on becoming a place where marijuana can be legally purchased.

In response to New York's Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act, the Cayuga County village has drafted a local law that will prohibit marijuana dispensaries and consumption sites from opening there. The state law, which took effect March 31, allows municipalities to "opt out" of those two parts of it. They cannot opt out of any other parts, including the use, possession and growth of marijuana.

Before it can be passed, Weedsport's law must be reviewed by the county's General Municipal Law committee at its Nov. 18 meeting. The committee has found no intermunicipal impacts of similar laws from other Cayuga County municipalities, making Weedsport's likely to clear its review. The village board would then pass the law at its Dec. 8 meeting, Mayor Tom Winslow told The Citizen Friday.

Winslow said Weedsport decided to opt out after receiving the results of a survey mailed to residents with their water bills. About two-thirds of those who responded were against the village allowing marijuana dispensaries and consumption sites to open there. The board received "a lot more" survey responses than it expected, Winslow added, giving it reason to believe the law accurately reflects the wishes of a majority of residents. Those who object to the law have 45 days until it takes effect to petition for a permissive referendum that would put it up for a public vote at a special election.

The board also believed opting out was the best decision, Winslow said, because the state has yet to release its final rules and regulations for dispensaries and consumption sites. When the state law was passed, those businesses were expected to begin opening as soon as April 1. But delays in the appointment of officers to the state's Cannabis Control Board have likely pushed that date back.

The decisions of neighboring municipalities and potential revenue from marijuana sales didn't influence the village board much, Winslow said. The town of Brutus and village of Port Byron have opted out, decreasing competition for would-be marijuana businesses in Weedsport. But while the village would collect a 3% tax on their sales, the mayor believes they could come with new expenses, too.

"Would it require more police presence? Would the revenue support the resources it would take to monitor the marijuana industry?" he asked. "We didn't know if it was going to be enough."

New York state municipalities have until Dec. 31 to opt out of allowing dispensaries and consumption sites to open there. Municipalities that do can opt back in at any time by repealing their local laws.

Along with Weedsport, Brutus and Port Byron, Cayuga County municipalities that have opted out, or are in the process of doing so, include the towns of Fleming, Locke, Mentz and Springport, and the villages of Aurora, Fair Haven and Union Springs. The towns of Sennett and Victory are the only municipalities that have declared they will not opt out. Others have yet to announce a decision.

Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.

