The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will begin holding public meetings next week on its proposal to designate eastern Lake Ontario as a national marine sanctuary.

In-person meetings are scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 28, at the Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center, 26 E. 1st St., Oswego; Wednesday, March 1, at Wolcott Elks Lodge No. 1763, 6161 W. Port Bay Road, Wolcott; and Thursday, March 2 at Jefferson Community College's Sturtz Theater, 1220 Coffeen St., Watertown. The meetings will run from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

A virtual meeting will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 8. Those interested in attending can register at attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8861683717081636701.

NOAA wants to designate a national marine sanctuary that includes a 1,724-square-mile area of Lake Ontario where there are 43 known shipwrecks and an aircraft. The agency's proposal defines the boundary of the national marine sanctuary, how it would be regulated and the terms of designation.

The upcoming meetings are part of a public comment period that is open through March 20. Comments can be submitted online at regulations.gov by searching for NOAA-NOS-2021-0050-0072 and clicking the "Comment Now!" icon. You can also send your comments by mail to: Ellen Brody, Great Lakes Regional Coordinator, 4840 South State Road, Ann Arbor, MI, 48108-9719.