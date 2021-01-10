 Skip to main content
Nominations available for Cayuga Community College alumni awards
EDUCATION

Nominations are open for the Auburn/Cayuga Community College Alumni Association's 2021 Alumni Association Awards. 

The awards are open to anyone who completed a degree at Auburn or Cayuga Community College. March 1 is the deadline to turn in nominations.

"Past awards have honored outstanding achievements in vocational or artistic pursuits, volunteer service, public service organizations, civic functions or service to the College," the association said in a news release. The 2020 award recipients are the Hon. Timothy J. Rice ’77 (Associate in Arts degree in humanities and social science) and Lisa D. Chelenza ’92 (Associate in Arts degree in broadcasting).

The association's awards committee will review the nominations, and winners will be announced in the spring. Criteria and other information on the awards are available at cayuga-cc.edu/alumni/nominate or by contacting Director of Alumni Affairs Ginny Kent at vkent@cayuga-cc.edu or (315) 294-8524.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

