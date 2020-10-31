Non-profit scares up Halloween fun in Cayuga County

OWASCO — It was cold. And there was a global pandemic to contend with. But Halloween came just the same.
Champions for Life Executive Director Melissa Gravius said the non-profit sports center originally didn't know if trick-or-treating and other traditional activities were going to happen this year, but the organization wanted to provide an event for families nonetheless.
The result was an outdoor event at Everest Park, a 160-acre park in Owasco operated by Champions for Life. The festivities included a fun run, pumpkin painting, musical performances by Perform 4 Purpose and the Tin Galley food truck.
Gravius said many families weren't planning on trick-or-treating this year, but thought the park would be a safe place to gather. The group knows "how to hold an event like this," she said, since the park has been the site of the Finger Lakes Mud Run for years.
"We knew that the likelihood of being able to hold indoor events anywhere was limited, so we wanted to be able to offer something to Auburn, Cayuga County and the kids in the area, especially given the situation," Gravius said.
Noting that people wore face masks, Gravius said she feels the event went well and may be held again next year — though the hope is that masks won't be necessary.
Cayuga County Sheriff's Office Deputy Jeff Catalfano and his son, Dominic, who was dressed as a member of U.S. Navy Seal Team Six, were at the party. Dominic, 9, said his favorite part was the trick-or-treating.
Considering the outbreak, Jeff said, he thought the wide-open outdoor venue of Everest Park was a perfect setting.
"It's an open area where kids can still enjoy Halloween and activities," he said.
Kimberly Cespedes and her sons, Jasper and James O'Connor — who were dressed as the video game characters Mario and Luigi — said they enjoyed the event. Jasper, 5, was glad he got Starburst candy, while James, 8, said he snagged a Butterfinger, which is his favorite.
Cespedes said she was still considering taking her boys out trick-or-treating Saturday but if she decided no to, at least the boys had something fun to do during the day. The boys are involved in gymnastics through Champions for Life so she was already sold on taking them to the event. She said they also did some pumpkin painting, noting they she prefers things to not be messy, so she was glad the painting took place at the park and not at her residence.
"It was really nice, really organized. I actually was surprised. I had no idea there would be this much stuff (for them to do,)" Cespedes said.
