Non-profit scares up Halloween fun in Cayuga County

OWASCO — It was cold. And there was a global pandemic to contend with. But Halloween came just the same.

Champions for Life Executive Director Melissa Gravius said the non-profit sports center originally didn't know if trick-or-treating and other traditional activities were going to happen this year, but the organization wanted to provide an event for families nonetheless.

The result was an outdoor event at Everest Park, a 160-acre park in Owasco operated by Champions for Life. The festivities included a fun run, pumpkin painting, musical performances by Perform 4 Purpose and the Tin Galley food truck.

Gravius said many families weren't planning on trick-or-treating this year, but thought the park would be a safe place to gather. The group knows "how to hold an event like this," she said, since the park has been the site of the Finger Lakes Mud Run for years.

"We knew that the likelihood of being able to hold indoor events anywhere was limited, so we wanted to be able to offer something to Auburn, Cayuga County and the kids in the area, especially given the situation," Gravius said.

Noting that people wore face masks, Gravius said she feels the event went well and may be held again next year — though the hope is that masks won't be necessary.