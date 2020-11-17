Nonbinary 'X' gender NY driver's licenses coming with computer update

"Every day that a person is denied accurate identity documents is a day in which their rights are unconstitutionally deprived, and in which they suffer harm. We will continue to prosecute our case on behalf of Mx. Saba so that all nonbinary New Yorkers can have accurate state identification that they need without undue delay," attorney Carl Charles said in a prepared statement.

A DMV spokesperson said New York has ‎taken a number of steps to protect and advance the civil rights of New Yorkers who are transgender or gender nonconforming.

"The DMV understands the importance of this issue for so many New Yorkers but cannot comment further as this relates to pending litigation," Lisa Koumjian said in an email.

New York City and New York state permit nonbinary people to obtain birth certificates with an "X" gender marker. And more than a dozen states offer "X" gender markers for driver's licenses, according to Lambda.

Saba already has two identity documents with an "X" marker: a New York City birth certificate and an earlier driver's license from Pennsylvania. But Saba wanted to exchange the Pennsylvania license for a New York license.

In arguing to dismiss the lawsuit, the state invited Saba to come into a DMV office and go through a manual application process that would result in a license bearing an "X" marker. It was not clear if Saba intended to take up the DMV on its offer.

